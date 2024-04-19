Mt Ruang eruption: AirAsia cancels more S’wak, Sabah flights over safety concerns

KUCHING (April 19): AirAsia has cancelled more of its flights due to safety concerns over the Mount Ruang eruption.

Among the 12 flights cancelled today were this morning’s 1am flight from Miri to Kuching while the rest involved those affecting Sabah, according to the airline’s update issued at 2am today.

AirAsia has rescheduled flights since Thursday morning. Yesterday, it reinstated some cancelled flights but is back to cancelling some of them again today.

However, AirAsia informed it had notified all affected passengers.

“Guests who are travelling to and fro from the affected destinations are encouraged to check their registered email and mobile phones for cancellation notifications, and to check their latest flight status at airasia.com/flightstatus.”

AirAsia added it was also making options available to guests whose flights were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines when contacted by The Borneo Post said as of today, it only cancelled five flights involving Sabah.

The Mount Ruang volcano is located in the Sulawesi islands of Indonesia.