Mt Ruang eruption: Kuching International Airport remains calm amid several flight cancellations

KUCHING (April 19): The situation at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) remained calm today despite several flights, mostly AirAsia flights, being cancelled since Thursday due to the eruption of Mount Ruang in Indonesia.

Since the Wednesday’s volcanic eruption, AirAsia has continuously updated their passengers with notifications as to operational and delayed flights.

Additionally, the airline has updated their flight schedule via its official website and with customers aware of the safety concerns from the aviation industry, passengers are less anxious as to whether their flight is delayed or operational.

A visit to the KIA by The Borneo Post today saw passengers tuning into the flight information schedule board as a matter of interest.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airlines have commenced the gradual reinstatement of flights to and from Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan since Thursday evening in response to the prevailing weather conditions.

In a social media update, the airline said this positive development follows the necessary flight cancellations due to the volcanic eruption at Mount Ruang.

“While the airline endeavours to restore normal operations as soon as possible, several Malaysia Airlines flights scheduled for today have been cancelled with consideration for weather and operational safety,” it said.

The airline said it will provide updates on its social media account periodically and communicate directly to affected customers should there be any changes to their flights.

In a statement on Thursday, the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said affected customers who wish to change or cancel their flights may do so via ‘My Booking’ on the Malaysia Airline’s website.