Mukah Hospital receives three haemodialysis machines

MUKAH (April 19): Three haemodialysis machines worth RM123,450 were handed over yesterday to Mukah Hospital to cater to the increasing number of patients undergoing dialysis there.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah presented the units, each costing RM41,150, to Mukah Hospital director Dr Ardif Damiri during a ceremony at the hospital.

“Based on records, the number of patients receiving dialysis treatment at Mukah Hospital is increasing every year, from 48 patients in 2020 to 49 in 2021, 50 in 2022, and 53 in 2023.

“This year, up to February alone, we have 54 patients receiving dialysis treatment at the hospital,” Fatimah said.

According to her, the state Welfare Department last year had acquired 24 haemodialysis machines at a total cost of RM987,600.

She also said the government had spent a total of RM9,310,424.75 to help 198 kidney patients under the Special Aid for Kidney Patients from Jan 1, 2020 until March 31 this year.

Present to witness the handover were Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine, Sarawak Welfare Department director Adana Jed, Mukah Resident Kueh Lei Poh, and Temenggong Hendi Suhai.