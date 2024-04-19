Nationwide roadshow highlights board’s active promotion of pineapple-based products

MIRI (April 19): The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB) has been undertaking efforts to develop the industry holistically, including the ongoing nationwide ‘Malaysia Pineapple Day Roadshow’.

According to MPIB chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, the objectives of the programme include promoting this commodity more aggressively, in line with the focus on developing this industry.

“This is also in line with the Sarawak government’s aspiration of making Sarawak one of the main producers and exporters of agro-food products, including pineapple, by 2030.

“This is indicated by the target of having cultivated areas of 20,000 hectares,” he said in his opening remarks for a ‘Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri MPIB’ event at Meritz Hotel here Thursday night, which also promoted the ‘Malaysia Pineapple Day Roadshow’.

Adding on, Sheikh Umar pointed out that MPIB also implemented various exhibitions and other promotional programmes focusing on pineapple-based products throughout the country.

“They also involve developing the branding of pineapple-based food products manufactured by entrepreneurs under the guidance of MPIB.”

He added that the development and production of agricultural products from the pineapple-based downstream industry was being actively implemented by the board.

“This (development and production) is rapidly growing, and this is a highly competitive sector, on top of the development of new crop areas and maintenance of existing crop areas.”

Also present at the event here was MPIB Sarawak director Mohammad Suffian Sahmat.