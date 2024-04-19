Opposition needs to agree with fed govt’s terms for allocations, says Nancy

KUCHING (April 19): The Opposition will have to agree with the terms set by the federal government so allocations can be extended to their elected representatives, said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

“This extension of allocations to Opposition elected representatives has been under discussion for a long time — it’s just that the mechanism is yet to be finalised. They have also been asked to discuss this with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and now we wait for them to make an offer.

“I don’t think there’s any problem with that, just that they need to obey what is needed by the federal government,” she told reporters when met after her visit to a search and rescue control post in Lundu today.

Elaborating further, Nancy said the discussion of these allocations had been generally discussed at the Cabinet level, however the details were still being hashed out by parties involved.

“It will require a question-and-answer — the process on what is to be given, how it is given or used. This will involve a more detailed discussion,” she said.

On Thursday, Fadillah had said the unity government Secretariat Supreme Leadership Council had agreed in principle to consider extending allocations to Opposition elected representatives.

In a statement, he said a draft Memorandum of Understand would be drawn up and extended to them for further discussion.