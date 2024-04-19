PBS-STAR MoU ‘last resort’ to gain support – KDM

KOTA KINABALU (April 19): The Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) party is not affected by the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Parti Bersatu Satu (PBS) and STAR on Thursday.

Its vice president, Dr Oswald Aisat Igau, said although KDM led by Datuk Peter Anthony is considered a small party, it has strong support at the grassroot level.

He said the MoU is seen as a ‘last resort’ to gain support following their poor performance during the last election.

“It is impossible (for KDM’s strength to be affected). What I notice is that they (PBS and STAR) are desperate (to gain voters support). What is the relevance for them to sign the MoU when they are brothers, and are working in GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) … what exactly do they want to show? It is like their last resort.

“PBS and STAR may have realised that they are being rejected by voters at the grassroot who want young leaders.

“Perhaps they have forgotten the leaders they have defeated, especially PBS where its vice president was defeated by the KDM president in Melalap and during the 15th General Election, they suffered defeat in the hands of KDM vice president (Datuk Wetrom Bahanda),” he said when commenting on the MoU.

PBS and STAR signed the deal to ensure a victory for GRS in the state election which will be called next year.

Warisan vice president Terrence Siambun said the MoU is worth nothing but a political agreement as as MoUs are common in any political landscape,.

He said it is important to remember that the primary focus of any political agreement should always be the welfare and interests of the people.

Evidently, the MoU between PBS and STAR aims to serve their respective interests but it doesn’t reflect on inclusivity and collaboration with the other five component parties within Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), he said in a statement on Friday.

GRS’ partners in the coalition are Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), the United National Sabah Organisation (Usno), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), LDP and Harapan Rakyat.

“Is there no dialogue and cooperation among all parties in GRS to ensure collective participation and equitable representation?” Terence asked.

He said political agreements such as MoUs often serve as mechanisms to streamline processes and enhance coordination within coalitions.

However, their success ultimately hinges on the ability to translate into tangible benefits for the people they represent.

Terence said Sabah is fraught with issues that should take priority instead of political expediency.

These urgent issues range from economic development and infrastructure improvement to education and healthcare services. These issues should remain at the forefront of any political endeavour.

“While MoUs can play a role in shaping political landscapes, their true measure lies in their ability to address the needs and aspirations of the people,” he said.

The signing of MoU for cooperation between PBS and STAR is geared at ensuring a victory for GRS in the state election.