Ranau cops arrest man for alleged murder, burning of uncle’s body

RANAU (April 19): Police here arrested a local man on Thursday for the alleged murder of his uncle before burning the body in a forest at Kampung Kipaliu.

Ranau district police chief Deputy Superintendent Simiun Lomudin said a family member found bone fragments of the 68-year-old victim in the forest at around 3pm.

Simiun said the family member, who is the nephew of the victim, lodged a police report at the Ranau police station at around 9.43pm the same day.

“The nephew told police that the victim had been missing since April 16 and when he went to look for his uncle, he found bone fragments in the forest behind his uncle’s house.

“The bone fragments have been taken to the Kota Kinabalu Chemistry Department for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA),” he said in a statement today.

Following the discovery, police have detained a 50-year-old man, another nephew of the victim.

“Investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the incident,” said Simiun, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, Simiun reminded the public not to make any speculation in regards to the case as it is still under police investigation.

He also urged those with information to come forward or to contact the Ranau police station at 088-875 222.