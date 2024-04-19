Sabah FC signing new foreign import

KOTA KINABALU (April 19): Sabah FC has confirmed the signing of Haris Stamboulidis as its latest foreign recruit to face the Malaysia League 2024/2025 campaign.

Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee said the Club management was pleased with the good form showed by the Australian-born footballer of Greek descent since joining the first team training end of March.

More importantly, Stamboulidis has all the attributes that can help to strengthen the Rhinos in the upcoming season.

The 27-year-old is a versatile player who can play across the back four or as a defensive midfielder.

He will join the existing foreign imports in the squad namely team captain Park Tae Su and fellow South Korean Kwang Min Ko, Brazilian central defender Gabriel Perez and striker Ramon Machado, Portuguese midfielder Telmo Castanheira, Spanish midfielder Miguel Cifuentes and Indonesian flanker Saddil Ramdani.

The Rhinos still have one more foreign import quota available but Kim Swee said it will depend much on the Club’s financial capability.

“There is a need to add to the one remaining slot and if so, we will study in detail to ensure we will get a quality foreign import.

“However, we need to take into account the financial factor before we can make any decision,” he said.

On the status of local import Daniel Ting, the head coach said the national player is still with Sabah FC on loan from Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

“He is a JDT player but he will remain with us until the end of the upcoming campaign. We are happy with his contribution last season,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee said the Rhinos will play in several pre-season matches to get into shape for the new season.

He said the Rhinos will play in the four-team SMJ Cup from April 29-May 5 here apart from friendly matches against local teams and established football clubs.

“With the planned matches, I believe Sabah FC are on the right track to be fully ready to face the new campaign, which will start in the middle of May,” said Kim Swee in a statement issued by the Club late Thursday.

Sabah FC will open the Super League campaign against Penang FC at the Likas Stadium on May 12.