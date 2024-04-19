Sarawak can be good business partner for Turkiye business community, says diplomat

KUCHING (April 19): Sarawak can be a very good partner for the business community in Turkiye, said the republic’s ambassador to Malaysia Emir Salim Yuksel.

In a statement, he said he had the honour of an audience with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar yesterday during which they discussed matters pertaining to trade, the economy and contacts between the business people of Turkiye and Sarawak.

“Therefore, I’m trying to establish the relationship between the authorities of Sarawak, the business communities of Sarawak and of course, our delegations coming from Turkiye,” he said.

The statement was issued following the courtesy call at Astana Negeri.

Emir said he was glad to have the opportunity to witness the richness and beauty of Sarawak during his visit to the state on Malaysia Day last year.

“At that moment, I had the opportunity to visit the museum and the cultural village. So, it was so nice to witness the importance of Sarawak and the richness as well its resources,” he said.

The ambassador also said he will be meeting Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) officials and business groups in the state during his visit.

“I think it’s going to be the right time as you are aware that after the Covid-19 pandemic, everybody is looking for business opportunities everywhere in different countries,” he added.