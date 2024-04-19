Sibu club to host summit on fostering healthier family relationships

SIBU (April 19): The Morphos Family Resources Club Sibu will be hosting the Family Harmony Summit 2024 on May 25-26 at RH Hotel with speakers from Singapore, Taiwan and Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking at a press conference today, the summit’s chairman Kelvin Hii said they are expecting the participation of some 500 local and international delegates.

He said the aim of the summit is to provide proper family values, as family is the foundation of society.

“Educating and fostering healthier family relationships will bring healthier and happier individuals and societies.

“Key themes and topics to be discussed during the summit include Technology and Mental Health, Family Dynamics in the Digital Era, Self-Discovery and Embracing Change,” he said.

Participants can expect thought-provoking discussions, interactive workshops and innovative activities designed to address the challenges faced by modern families.

According to him, one of the keynote speakers is Singaporean senior life coach and mental health consultant Sophia Tan, who will touch on Technology and Mental Health.

“Tan is currently the director and chief instructor of Morphos International and also serves as a director of various Singapore Community Service Centres and Social Service Centre.

“Then, we have PhD Ling-Jane Yen from Taiwan who will analyse the ‘Internal and External Challenges of Modern Families’. She is a senior mental health counsellor, executive director of the True Love Family Association and president of the Marriage Consultant Institute in Taiwan,” he said.

Another keynote speaker is ADJ TITUS, a composer from Kuala Lumpur, who will present the topic on ‘Self-Discovery’.

Those interested in participating can register online . Early bird registration fees go for RM50 (individual) and RM80 (two pax) from now until May 10.

Standard price is RM80 for individuals and RM150 for two persons.

Registration includes conference kit bags, lanyard, lunch and refreshments for the two-day summit.

For further enquiries, contact Morphos Family Resource Club at 016-402 5245.

Also present at the press conference were the club’s chairman Hii Kim Siong, vice chairman Ho Ming Nga, secretary Ngieng Seng Harng and treasurer Kong Siew Ling.