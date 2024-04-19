Sibu Municipal Council issues 224 compound notices over errant parking

SIBU (April 19): A total of 224 compounds had been issued from April 1 this year to today by the Traffic Unit of the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

According to SMC deputy chairman, Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, the compounds were issued over the offence of vehicles being parked at the non-designated areas.

He said the central business district (CBD) area formed the bulk of the compounds issued, at 86 tickets, while the loading and unloading bays recorded 67 tickets.

“We need to educate the public about this. Thus, the compounds would continuously be issued by our enforcement team so that the public would be more aware of such traffic offences.

“We will continue with targeted enforcement efforts, specifically on high-risk areas so as to deter repeating offences and thus, improve overall road safety,” he said in a statement.

Nonetheless, Izkandar had observed that traffic enforcement had slightly improved traffic flow in the town area.