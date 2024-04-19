S’wak air quality not affected by Mt Ruang’s eruption, says MetMalaysia state director

KUCHING (April 19): The air quality in Sarawak is not adversely affected by the eruption of Mount Ruang in Sulawesi, assures Malaysian Meteorological Department Sarawak director Khairul Najib Ibrahim.

This is because the volcanic eruption, which is still spewing tonnes of ash clouds into the atmosphere, is far away from Sarawak, and Malaysia in general, he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

As at 3pm today, the air pollutant index (API) reading suggested that the air quality over most parts of Sarawak is good. Only the air quality above Bintulu is moderate, Khairul said.

He also pointed out that the current hot weather is not caused by the effects of the volcanic eruption, explaining that the country is generally experiencing the monsoon transition, moving towards the southeast monsoon season in May.

The hot weather is compounded by the El Nino phenomenon, which currently impacts the whole globe, he said, adding that the daily maximum temperature is expected to be higher than usual.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) said it is closely monitoring the latest development and situation through air quality monitoring stations (AQMS) in Lundu, Tebedu, Lubok Antu, Bario and Lawas.

Based on the readings obtained from these AQMS since 8am on April 17, the API were within good (0-50) to moderate (51-100), the board said in a statement.

In addition, the API readings from the Federal Department of Environment (DOE) website https://apims.doe.gov.my also indicated that the API readings at various areas in Sarawak were within the categories of good to moderate.

“The NREB, therefore, categorically states that the eruption of Mount Ruang in Indonesia has not directly affected the ambient air quality in Sarawak,” it added.

The current hot weather experienced in most of the areas in Sarawak were due to inter monsoon (expected to last until May 2024) and the El-Nino phenomenon, where Malaysia as well as other regions of Southeast Asia, tends to experience prolonged drought, the board explained.

“In view of the current hot weather, the public is advised to refrain from carrying out open burning to further exacerbate the situation. The public is advised to report any open burning case to the NREB and DOE,” the board said.

“The Sarawak Government is aware of the people’s concerns on the possible impact of the Mount Ruang volcanic eruption on the air quality in this region.

“The eruption could release harmful particles, including volcanic gases such as sulphure dioxide (SO2) and ashes. The number of particulate matter (PM) observations after a volcanic eruption depends on timing and intensity.

“Besides, weather conditions, including wind direction, also determine the number of PM observations following an eruption,” it said.