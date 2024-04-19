S’wak cops continue to receive reports lodged over netizen’s derogatory remarks against state leaders

KUCHING (April 19): A group representing the Zone 4 (Bidayuh) Youth wing of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) lodged a police report against a netizen, said to have made derogatory remarks against Sarawakian leaders in a recent Facebook post.

The individual with the username ‘Charles Roger Francis’ had, in the post, published criticisms and allegations against the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The post also targeted Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“We strongly condemn such disrespectful behaviour

“We urge the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate and take stern action against this user,” N20 Tarat Youth chief Councillor Neuchlos Jub told reporters when met at the Siburan police station today.

Accompanying him were PBB Youth Zone 4 members, representing the Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup, and Bukit Semuja areas.

Neuchlos added: “We, the Pemuda PBB Zone 4, are acting in line with others throughout Sarawak who have lodged several police reports. The solidarity, tolerance and unity among all Sarawakians are the pillars of our struggle, and we must stand firm and united among Sarawakians.”

The PBB Youth group was among many others who had lodged police reports, condemning the netizen’s post and calling for the police to look into the matter under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

In Sibu, two political secretaries to the Premier lodged a police report over the online post, hoping that the police would stern action against the netizen.

Joshua Ting, who went to the Sibu Central police station today with Syed Azmee Wan Junaidi, described the post as ‘displaying rude and abusive words against the Premier and other individuals’.

In Kapit, two police reports were lodged over the same matter.

One was filed by another political secretary to the Premier, Watson Awan Jalai, and the other was filed by the Youth chief of PBB Pelagus Mathew Imbat, who also represented the PBB Youth branches in Baleh and Bukit Goram.