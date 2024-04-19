S’wak deputy minister challenges Malaysian Pepper Board to find best method to increase production

SERIAN (April 19): The Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) is encouraged to find the best approach to increase pepper production while preserving the quality of Sarawak pepper to enable it to compete with other commodities.

The Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Datuk Martin Ben said although Sarawak is not the largest producer of pepper, the state has high-quality pepper that is well-known internationally.

“Now, there is indeed competition from other commodities or crops, and currently many small farmers are involved in oil palm, which provides them with monthly income,” said Martin when met by reporters after the ‘Program Pemerkasaan Penggiat Industri Lada’ organised by MPB in Dewan Babuk Barum, Bunan Gega here.

Acknowledging that pepper cultivation is tedious and there is lack of labour for maintenance and harvesting, Martin stressed that Sarawak pepper has to be preserved because it has its own brand name known throughout the pepper industry.

“That’s why I said with the research that MPB is doing, we hope that farmers will cultivate pepper on land near to their homes, instead of on lands far away at the foot of a mountain or hill which is time-consuming.

“Even people in the urban areas can participate to boost our overall production using fertigation system, which MPB is working on, not only the traditional farmers,” he said, suggesting that urban people use their backyard to plant five to ten pepper vines.

Martin also encouraged the use of modern technology methods such as integrated planting using PVC pipes.

The Kedup assemblyman mentioned that from 2021 until March this year, a total of 292 farmers are involved in Skim Tanaman Lada Baharu (STLB), covering an area of 32.4 hectares with an estimated assistance value of RM1.2 million.

“Furthermore, 345 farmers are recipients of assistance under the Skim Tanaman Lada Matang (STLM) involving an area of 49.2 hectares with a total assistance value of RM1.3 million,” said Martin.