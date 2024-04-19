S’wak Transport Minister lauds airlines for swift action in handling flight disruptions amid Mt Ruang eruption

KUCHING (April 19): Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin lauds AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines for their swift action in handling flight cancellations and rescheduling following the volcanic eruption of Mount Ruang in Indonesia on Wednesday.

Lee in a statement said the volcanic eruption led to necessary modifications in flight schedules for safety reasons, which impacted travellers to and from the affected areas.

“Both airlines have promptly notified all affected passengers via their registered email and mobile phones, providing them with options to reschedule their flights.

“While these last-minute cancellations have caused inconvenience to some passengers, it’s essential to prioritise the safety and security of all travellers,” he said.

Adding on, he said the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has underscored the potential hazards posed by volcanic ash clouds to aircraft engines, systems, and avionics.

“Such hazards include engine failure, reduced visibility, and damage to critical components, highlighting the need for proactive measures to mitigate risks to flight safety,” he said.

Lee said operations at Kuching International Airport, Miri International Airport, Sibu Airport, Bintulu airport and other airports are back to normal with all flights resuming according to the revised flight schedule as of today.

“My ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely, collaborating with relevant authorities such as the Meteorological Department, CAAM, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), and airlines to ensure the safety and wellbeing of passengers.

“For further inquiries or assistance, affected passengers are encouraged to contact their respective airlines or visit their official websites for updates,” he said.