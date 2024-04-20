105 contingents expected in this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak parade on June 15

KUCHING (April 20): A total of 3,150 participants from 105 contingents are expected to take part in this year’s state-level Gawai Dayak Parade on June 15, said the event’s working committee chairman Billy Sujang.

He said these contingents will represent various government ministries, agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

He pointed out the parade will showcase the various Dayak ethnic groups in Sarawak.

“Also invited to the parade is a contingent from the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Sarawak branch comprising Sabahans working in the state,” he said.

Billy said that since the Bidayuh community is given the honour to host this year’s state-level celebration, the renowned Bidayuh Ring Ladies have also been invited to present a special performance during the event.

“The parade will commence at the Tun Jugah building and conclude at the Kuching Waterfront, covering a distance of 1.28 kilometres. The parade will comprise decorated cars with performers playing and dancing to traditional music.

“There will also be a parade of beauty pageants from Sarawak and Unduk Ngadau (beauty pagenats) from the people of Sabah,” he said in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report on Friday.

Billy, who is Opar assemblyman, had chaired a coordination meeting for the programme earlier that day.

He revealed Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate at the event along with Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and chairman of the main committee Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.