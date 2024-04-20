All Sukma XXI venues expected to be ready by July, says S’wak sports ministry’s perm sec

KUCHING (April 20): All venues will be ready at least a month before the 21st Malaysian Games (Sukma) to be held in Sarawak on August 17-24, says Sarawak Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development permanent secretary Morshidi Fredrick.

He said some upgrading works on some venues are minor, with only repairs needed, adding that the upgrading or construction of the 25 sports facilities for Sukma are under the management of the Sarawak Sports Corporation.

“We expect all venues to be ready by July, at least a month before Sukma XXI. Some of the new facilities that will be used for the coming Sukma are the Wushu Training and Competition Centre and the Cricket/Rugby Ground at the Sarawak Sports Complex,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after witnessing the sparring session between Sarawak pro boxer Daeloniel ‘Kilat Boy’ Mcdelon Bong and Philippine world champion Herlan Sixto Gomez, accompanied by Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association president Dato Rahman Lariwoo and Sukma XXI boxing team manager Jamal Shaikh Abdullah.

There are 37 sports to be competed in Sukma XXI and the venues are spread across nine divisions, with the majority of the venues located in Kuching, said Morshidi, adding that he is confident that the state boxers can deliver medals in the sporting event.

“Boxing is one of the combat sports that we believe can deliver medals for the Sarawak contingent in Sukma XXI.

“Based on the past Sukma, our boxers have done well and our development programme has yielded good results,” he said.