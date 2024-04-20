Allocations to opposition should be legislated, say groups

KUCHING (April 20): A constituency development fund (CDF) system should be legislated through a Constituency Development Fund Act (CDF Act) following the government’s recent announcement on having agreed to channel allocations to the opposition.

The Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (Ideas) and the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) suggest that a clear, transparent and fair CDF distribution formula should be proposed through the act, taking into account the number of voters in each constituency.

“A CDF committee comprising representatives from both the government and opposition should be established to ensure checks and balances in distribution and management of the system.

“It should be emphasised that an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), although necessary now, is not sufficient for the long term. The uncertainty in our political arena demands that all institutional reform initiatives be enshrined in law to bind future governments.

“Biasness in the distribution of allocations is an outdated political practice that needs to be stopped to ensure a more mature, competitive and progressive political landscape,” said Ideas and Bersih in a joint statement yesterday.

The statement was issued in response to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s announcement that the unity government’s Leadership Council had agreed to channel allocations to the opposition.

Fadillah also announced that a draft MoU would be formulated as the next step in the negotiation process between the government and opposition.

Ideas and Bersih regarded this as a positive step in the effort to mature Malaysian democracy.

“This newly announced step is something that has long been urged by various parties, including civil society organisations. This demand is based on the principle of equality for all duly elected members of parliament, and also to maintain government stability.

“The plan to draft an MoU is positive and presents a good opportunity to formalise a transparent, equitable and fair allocation mechanism.

“Ideas and Bersih’s research indicate that the CDF system should be legislated through a CDF Act. This Act encompasses the oversight of the CDF system and the expenses of elected representatives,” said the duo.

As such, Ideas and Bersih hoped that the drafting of a CDF Act in this parliamentary term will be one of the commitments of the government and opposition in the forthcoming MoU negotiations to end discrimination against any potential opposition parties in the future.

“The drafting of the CDF Act can also be initiated at the state level, where negotiations between the government and opposition seem to be more open,” they added.