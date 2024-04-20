Bank union reps claim HR minister acted contrary to MoA over payment of festival aid

KUCHING (April 20): Representatives from National Union of Bank Employees (NUBE) branches nationwide yesterday lodged police reports against Human Resources Minister Steven Sim over his alleged abuse of power.

In their reports, they claimed that Sim “had clandestinely” discussed with the Malayan Commercial Banks Association (MCBA) without the knowledge of NUBE’s National Executive Council over the payment of Festival Aid for this year.

NUBE had signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on April 5 last year with MCBA for banks to pay a month’s salary as Festival Aid to its members.

It was agreed between NUBE and MCBA that this payment may be reviewed by both parties in the following year, said NUBE in a statement yesterday.

Last year, the banks paid the one-month salary as stated in the said MoA.

In December last year, NUBE reminded MCBA of the said MoA and informed MCBA to pay the Festival Aid for this year a month before the festivals.

From the beginning of this year, NUBE began reconciliation with MCBA on the Festival Aid payments for 2024.

Although the reconciliation was still ongoing, Sim without the knowledge and consent of NUBE had interfered and worked with MCBA and got the banks to pay the clerical and special grade clerical members of NUBE, only a half-month salary, contrary to the said MoA, claimed NUBE.

Further, contrary to the said MoA, the minister had agreed with MCBA that this payment shall be a one-off payment for all categories of NUBE members, NUBE added.

“This is an abuse of power by the minister which is oppressive to the members of NUBE as the minister, through his powers, had caused MCBA to act contrary to the MoA.

“This abuse of power had caused about 15,000 bank workers in the B40 and M40 categories to suffer losses as this group had been deprived of their rights.

“We have been betrayed by the Minister of Human Resources who is supposed to protect the interest of the workers. As a minister, YB Sim is supposed to include all parties to a dispute when discussing matters about the dispute. However, here, YB Sim had failed to do so.

“YB Sim had only discussed with one party, MCBA and sidelined NUBE. This had unduly affected the rights of NUBE members,” lamented NUBE.

The union charged that Sim’s action “is an abuse of power and has caused us to lose confidence in him.”