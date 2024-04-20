Saturday, April 20
Car damaged after suddenly catching fire at Jalan Rock

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak, Crime
Bomba photo shows firefighters extinguishing the fire which engulfed the Toyota Vellfire.

KUCHING (April 20): A Toyota Vellfire was 80 per cent damaged after it suddenly caught fire at Jalan Rock at 9am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old man, had exited the vehicle and was not at the scene when they arrived.

“Firefighters from the Batu Lintang station managed to put out the fire within minutes with water sourced from their fire truck,” it said.

After ensuring the fire would not reignite and the area was safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 10.05am.

Bomba photo showing firefighers inspecting the damaged vehicle after the fire was fully extinguished at Stampin Tengah.

In a separate incident, a parked car at a house in Stampin Tengah here was totally destroyed after catching fire at 3.27am on Saturday.

At the scene were firefighters from the Batu Lintang station who managed to control and fully extinguish the fire at 3.55am.

Bomba is currently investigating the cause of the fire from both incidents.

