DAP Sarawak to liaise with federal Transport Ministry on KIA upgrade

KUCHING (April 20): Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen said he will liaise with the federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke on the upgrades of Kuching International Airport (KIA), following a request made by Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Chong backed the state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts’s request for KIA’s facility upgrade, while saying that it should be at par, if not better, with all other international airports in the country.

“Airports are the faces of any tourist destination and the first impression given to any tourist visiting a destination, hence I fully agree with Abdul Karim that KIA needs a major upgrade,” he said.

“As Sarawak shall be hosting many major and international events in the next few months, it is of utmost urgency that the facilities at the airport be upgraded so as to give a good first impression to the tourists and visitors coming to Sarawak.

“Besides, given the rapid growth in tourist arrivals, it is also timely that the airport needs to be extended to cater for the expected increase in our tourist arrivals,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

Chong said that the airport’s last major extension and upgrading work was in 2003, and since then, the tourist arrival had increased manifold.

For that, he deemed it justifiable for a second major extension and upgrading of KIA to be carried out.

“In addition to the upgrading of the existing facilities, I will urge the federal Minister of Transport (Loke) for the allocation of capital expenditure for the airport’s extension.

“We hope the Ministry will prioritise the upgrading works and extension project of the Kuching International Airport,” said Chong.