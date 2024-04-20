DBKK compounds 89 food premises

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Eighty-nine food premises were compounded by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) for various offences.

DBKK Deputy Director General (Operations Sector) Robert Lipon in a statement said among the offences committed were food operators’ failure to have valid health certificate, not wearing food operator identification cards while working, food premises not installing and maintaining grease traps according to the specified specifications, washing utensils and preparing food on the sidewalk or foyer, running a business without a valid license and dumping garbage, waste liquid or oil in public places.

He said the 89 food premises were compounded under the By-law (Food and Food Premises) 1966 and the By-law (Anti-Litter) 1984.

Robert also said that the 89 food premises were ordered to carry out pest control to control the infestation of cockroaches, flies and rats.

Meanwhile, Robert said 1,682 food premises were inspected by DBKK officers between January and March this year and from the number, 506 were graded according to the cleanliness of premises.

He said 177 food premises received Grade A, while 324 and five were graded B and C respectively

He added 301 food premises were also given rating for the cleanliness of its toilet, with 137 receiving a three star rating and above, while 164 premises got a two star rating and below.

In order to provide encouragement and incentives to food premises operators to upgrade their toilets, DBKK is holding a Food Premises Clean Toilet Competition. The prize-giving ceremony will be held in June this year.

DBKK will continue to enforce strict enforcement and will not hesitate to order closure of filthy food premises with the cooperation from the Kota Kinabalu Health Office.