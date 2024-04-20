DCCI lauded for pivotal role in supporting members in business recovery

KUCHING (April 20): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has been lauded for playing a pivotal role in supporting its members’ needs in driving business recovery through the Sarawak government’s Bumiputera Business Empowerment Fund (Bumi BizFund).

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said that DCCI, through strategic partnership with the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred), has successfully organised various capacity-building programmes such as Homestay Management Trainig, Digital Marketing Training and Fertigation Training throughout the state since 2022.

He explained the programmes were organised using funds from the Bumi BizFund, which is a special grant announced by the Sarawak Premier in Oct 2021 to assist Bumiputera business associations in weathering the Covid-19 pandemic through business enhacement programmes while facilitating the establishment of new startups.

“These programmes benefitted over 800 participants across economic sectors, particularly for the rural community.

“In this regard, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of the dedicated team at DCCI for spearheading the coordination and effective implementation of the capacity building programmes,” he said in his speech at the closing of the DCCI Bumi BizFund programme on Friday night.

His deputy Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, who represented him, read the speech text.

Awang Tengah also said with Sarawak eyeing high-income region status by 2030, DCCI plays a crucial role in supporting the growth, competitiveness and sustainability of businesses, particularly the Dayak business community.

“As we navigate through recovery, we must continue to foster collaboration, innovation and resilience to create a thriving business community.

“Moving forward, DCCI should continue to provide a platform for businesses to network and collaborate, leading to partnerships, joint ventures and fostering entrepreneurship that drives economic growth,” he said.

The dinner was organised concurrently with DCCI’s 22nd annual general meeting.

In his speech, DCCI deputy president Kilat Beriak thanked Mitnred for granting it some funds under Bumi BizFund to finance training programmes for the past few years.

“DCCI has reached out to our members and the community through the training programme, which we organised throughout Sarawak from Lundu to Lawas,” he said, adding its last training programme ended on Friday.

Kilat also said since the formation of DCCI some 20 years ago, the Dayak community has made significant advancements in trade, commerce, and industry.

He pointed out that generally, Dayak business people are quite visible in various sectors, including oil and gas, construction, agriculture,trading, profession and services industry.

“Our Dayak entrepreneurs and professionals, particularly the young ones, have shown tremendous resilience,versatility, and determination in their pursuit of business development andprosperity.

“Some have ventured into new sectors. Some have ventured beyond our shores, particularly through digital trading and marketing. Some provide leadership by organising people in rural areas to start commercial farming,” he said.

The dinner also saw DCCI vice president and chairperson of its training committee Dr Florince Christy sharing ‘Success Stories’ from the training programmes.

Mussen also presided a question-and-answer session with the audience.

Among those present were DCCI advisors Tan Sri Leonard Linggi Jugah and Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, DCCI president Dato Allan Keripin Nangkai and secretary general Libat Langub, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang and Registrar of Societies (ROS) Sarawak director Dato Georgina Apphia Ngau.