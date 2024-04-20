Deputy premier calls on Kuntau practitioners to continue teaching martial art

KUCHING (April 20): ‘Kuntau’ practitioners in the state have been told to continue teaching and practising the traditional Dayak martial art.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this is the best way to keep the martial art alive in line with efforts to preserve it.

“Instructors must be consistent in their efforts so we can preserve this cultural heritage for our future generations.

“Having proper instruction and regular training classes will help ensure this,” he said when the Mahaguro Serit Bili of the Gelanggang Ujan Panas Spring 36 paid a courtesy call on him at the Spaoh sub-district office near Betong on Friday.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman said Kuntau instructors should have the proper ‘kelang’ for their students’ benefit.

He was pleased to note many instructors were still actively promoting the martial art.

“This augurs well for the upkeep of our culture and tradition,” he said.

Towards this end, Uggah pledged a grant of RM5,000 for Mahaguro Serit.