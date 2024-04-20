Eradicating hardcore poverty, citizenship issue discussed – Anwar

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Eliminating hardcore poverty and the issue of citizenship in Sabah were among the main areas discussed with the Sabah PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) here on Saturday, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the PKR president, said the Sabah PKR MPN had expressed the importance of speeding up efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty in the state and also put up suggestions to deal with the matter.

Also discussed was the importance of strengthening cooperation between the federal and state governments to overcome citizenship issues in Sabah, especially those involving residents who still do not have valid identification documents, he said.

“Of course (overcoming the citizenship issue) will be according to the conditions determined by our country. I was moved when I saw that the focus was there (to overcome) the problem of poverty and there was no valid document,” he told reporters here on Saturday.

Earlier he held a special meeting with the Sabah PKR MPN here which was also attended by Wanita PKR chief Fadhlina Sidek who is also the Education Minister, PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil who is also the Communications Minister, and Sabah PKR MPN chairman Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam.

Also present were 26 Sabah PKR division heads, among them were Kota Belud PKR division chief Datuk Mustapha Sakmud who is also the Deputy Higher Education Minister, Kota Kinabalu PKR division head Datuk Christina Liew who is also the state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister.

Anwar said the Sabah PKR MPN has also provided views on the council’s leadership issue and any decision related to the issue will be made after discussions with the leadership at central level.

“(We) consulted with the heads of the divisions (in Sabah) … they gave me their views for consideration (and) we will refer to the central leadership. We will consult the central leadership and make a decision,” he said.

Asked about the 17th Sabah state election, he said the discussion also involved preparations for the election at the grassroots and branch levels of the party, but did not comment further.

The Sabah PKR State Leadership Council (MPN) has urged Anwar to focus on three issues in Sabah namely eradicating hardcore poverty, providing transparent documentation to the people and strengthening political cooperation between the component parties of the Unity Government.

