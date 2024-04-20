Foresight approach in modern farming vital, Bintulu farmers’ groups told

BINTULU (April 20): The Area Farmers Organisations (AFOs) play a crucial role in helping to advance Sarawak’s agriculture sector, including through transforming the mindset of farmers, breeders and fishermen, to ensure that they would achieve high income by 2030.

In stating this, Minister for Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the organisations, as a catalyst for change for the agro-communities, ought to not rely solely on the traditional ways.

“The traditional ways in managing the agro sector do not produce significant results anymore, thus there should be a change of mindset to move forward towards the betterment of the farming community and eradicate poverty, especially among the low-income group,” he said.

“For example, in rice cultivation, we need more knowledge and technology to develop this crop better, and it is also important to study the supply chain to improve productivity and to look into marketing those crops.

The minister said this during a meeting with PPK, in connection with an event themed ‘Sustainable Agro Community’ hosted by the Farmers’ Institute Division of Agriculture Department at New World Suites here on Friday.

Adding on, he said it is also important for PPK to seek more knowledge on agricultural technology to improve productivity as well as to study the supply chain to market the agro products.

Thus, he called upon PPK to look into immediate, mid-term and long term plans to ensure farmers attain increased crop yields and hoped with this initiative, the farmers would be able to earn RM6,000 per month or more than RM50,000 per year.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were his deputy ministers Datuk Martin Ben and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail; advisors at the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development) Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom; Permanent Secretary of the ministry cum representative registrar of the Sarawak Farmers’ Organization (PPNS) Sirai Daha.

Also present were Farmers’ Institutions Division assistant director Awang Roslan Awang Hipni; Sarawak Agriculture Department director Dominic Chunggat; and Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti.