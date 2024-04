KUALA LUMPUR (April 20): Former inspector general of police (IGP) Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar died at 2.15am today. He was 85.

News of Mohammed Hanif’s passing was shared by his son Abdul Rahmat Omar through a brief statement.

Abdul Rahmat said his father’s remains will be taken to the Al-Ikhlas Mosque in Section 13, Shah Alam, Selangor, and later to Bukit Aman Mosque for funeral prayers, before being laid to rest at Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery, Damansara. — Bernama