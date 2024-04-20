Giat Mara centre in Spaoh to have first student intake by January 2025, says Uggah

KUCHING (April 20): The Giat Mara centre in Spaoh near Betong is expected to have its first student intake by January next year, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the premises, located at the former agriculture office, is currently being renovated and upgraded.

Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, said the state government had set aside RM600,000 for the upgrading works.

“Hopefully it will ber eady for our first intake of 20 students from my Bukit Saban constituency by next year. We are initially offering two courses, namely electrical and sewing.

“There will be both short-term and long-term courses for electrical,” he said after attending a briefing on the renovation and upgrading works at the Spaoh sub-district office on Friday.

The briefing was conducted by state Mara director Abdul Halim Sarojai, Betong Public Works Department (JKR) engineer Jason Ng and other relevant departments.

Uggah believed the new learning institute would provide opportunities for unemployed youths to be equipped with various skills.

“This is very important. We want our youths to have the chance to acquire skills in these two fields. We will introduce other skill training courses in the future.

“With more economic activities coming up, there will be employment opportunities in the electrical, housing and land development industries for our youths,” he said.