Kemena folks receive MRP grants totalling RM455,960

SIBU (April 20): A total of RM455,960 under the Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds were distributed to 22 recipients from the Kemena constituency in Bintulu.

This includes 10 recipients from the Sebauh area, who received RM212,360 and 12 recipients from Suai Niah, who received RM243,600.

The recipients comprised community leaders, village heads, clubs, associations, education offices, schools, district offices and village development and security committees (JKKK).

Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said recipients need to provide reports on the activities that were implemented using the grant for them to be submitted to the Sarawak State Implementation Monitoring Unit (Simu).

He said that after receiving the allocation, the recipients must notify the residents so that they are informed of its intended use.

“There are people who claim they are unaware of the allocations or the recipients.

“Therefore, it is the recipients’ duty to inform them about the funds to prevent misunderstanding among the residents,” he added.

Rundi was speaking at the presentation of the MRP grants to the Kemena constituency at the Bintulu Division Agriculture Department office on Friday.

The Kemena assemblyman said the grant is a public fund and that recipients should utilise it correctly to benefit the people and their villages.

He said the MRP, the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) and Sarawak House Improvement Project for the Poor (PPRMS) funds should all be distributed fairly to help the people’s needs.

In order for them to continue receiving allowances, he reminded community leaders and village heads to hold meetings at least six times a year and remain active, and added that by conducting more meetings, folks would be informed about the development and plans of the projects.

“The government will provide more allocations if you are active. Thus, you need to carry out more work in your respective areas.”