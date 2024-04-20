KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KKCCCI) will resume marriage registration for Chinese couples in Kota Kinabalu.

This follows the National Registration Department’s (NRD) appointment of KKCCCI deputy secretary-general Frederick Chang Ket Shung as assistant registrar of marriage.

KKCCI president Datuk Michael Lui said the chamber had recently received an official appointment letter from NRD.

He also announced that KKCCCI will officially start the marriage registration on May 20 (520 means I Love You)! Couples who intend to register for marriage on May 20 are urged to contact KKCCCI Secretariat (Tel: 088255470, Fax: 088225299, Email: [email protected]) to arrange registration.

“Since the marriage registration was terminated by the authorities on December 19, 2022, we have fought hard through various feasible channels. As a result, we have successfully been reinstated by the authorities.

We are well aware that the termination of marriage registration has brought a lot of inconvenience to the Chinese community, and we believe that we must persevere and strive to do something for the Chinese community and the Chinese in Kota Kinabalu, so that the registered wedding of our Chinese couples can be completed in an atmosphere of happiness and full of blessings, and more relatives and friends could attend and witness it,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Michael added that the KKCCCI was appointed to handle marriage registration since 1982.

“Over the past 40 years (1982-2022), we had continued weekly registration of new couples every Saturday or at specific time selected by the couples. From March 1, 1982 to June 30, 2022, we have successfully registered marriages for 17,135 couples. We did not even stop during the Covid-19 epidemic and movement control order in the past three years. We completed the task abiding by NRD’s SOP, and successfully registered more than 600 new couples during the epidemic and MCO,” he said.