Kumang Gawai Dayak Sibu 2024 offers RM14,600 in cash prizes

SIBU (April 20): Single Dayak ladies aged 18 to 30 are invited to participate in the Kumang Gawai Dayak Sibu 2024 Competition, to be held at Kingwood Hotel here on May 25.

A total of RM14,600 in cash prizes is up for grabs in the traditional beauty pageant, jointly organised by the Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu, SIDS Sibu, Orang Ulu National Association (OUNA) Sibu and Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Sibu.

According to Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Sibu chairperson Angelyn Uchi Maseng, participants must be at least 5 feet 2 inches tall to qualify for this competition.

“The competition will be the highlight of the pre-Gawai Dayak celebration dinner for the Sibu Division level,” she said.

“The Kumang Gawai Dayak Sibu 2024 top winner will walk away with RM4,000 cash prize, along with a crown, sash, trophy, hamper and participation certificate.

“The ‘Lulong’ (second winner) and the ‘Selinggar Matahari’ (third winner) will receive a cash prize of RM3,000 and RM2,000 respectively, along with a sash, trophy, hamper and participation certificate each.

“For the fourth to 10th place winners, each will bring home RM800 and a participation certificate as a consolation prize,” she said.

Adding on, she said there will be a minimal participation fee of RM50 for each participant and which will not be refunded if any participants withdraw from the competition.

The participants, she said, may be required to go through a screening round or selection process should there be more than 10 entries received for the competition.

Registration entries for the Kumang Gawai Dayak Sibu 2024 are open till 5pm, May 15.

For further enquiries, contact Senorita Salleh at 013-8061265 or Claudia Dieo at 014-6526083.