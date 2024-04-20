Lee: Airlines in S’wak advised to add extra flights, bigger aircraft following cancellations, rescheduling

KUCHING (April 20): Airlines operating in Sarawak are advised to put in extra flights or bigger aircraft to carry stranded passengers to their intended destination following flight cancellations and rescheduling on Thursday.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin in a statement said this is because his ministry believes there are many passengers waiting for the rescheduled flights, while most of the existing scheduled flights are already fully booked due to the festive season.

“In this regard, the Malaysia Transport Ministry and Sarawak Transport Ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely, cooperating with relevant authorities such as the Meteorological Department Malaysia, Civil Aviation of Malaysia (CAAM), Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad and airlines to ensure the safety and wellbeing of passengers are taken care of.

“The ministry has also advised affected passengers to contact the respective airlines for updates and assistance,” he said.

Many flights to and fro Sarawak and Sabah were cancelled and rescheduled following the volcanic eruption of Mount Ruang in Indonesia on Wednesday.

Lee explained the condition had improved and all the airlines had started to resume their flight operations to Sabah and Sarawak starting as early as 7pm on Thursday evening.

He added the Air Traffic Control in the two Borneo states had been instructed to extend its operation hours to facilitate recovery.

“However, CAAM advises airlines and aircraft operators to continuously monitor meteorological updates, advisories and information related to volcanic ash issued by the authorities,” he said.