Madani Agro Sales event in Bintawa offers 300 food packs under subsidised price

KUCHING (April 20): A total of 300 subsidised food packs, priced at RM10 per set, were snapped up quickly during the Madani Agro Sales at the carpark near Bintawa Heng Ann Thian Miau Temple here today.

Carried out under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama), this edition was meant for the constituents of Pending.

“For this programme, the participants only pay RM10 per set, instead of the initial price of RM15.

“RM5 is subsidised under Fama, while the 5kg pack of rice in each set is contributed by the Bandar Kuching Parliamentary Service Centre,” said Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong when met at the programme.

In each set, the food items are rice, potatoes, onions, cooking oil, and also raw foods consisting of chicken and fish.

Under this Madani Agro Sales programme, the participants were given red cards with queue numbers printed on each.

“Before they come to pick up the food items, they are given a card each. This system is to monitor the number of participants and to facilitate the collection of payments.

“The number of the cards is limited to 300 being given out,” said Yong.

Meanwhile, the assemblywoman said the programme would be held again this April 27, commencing at 9am, near the KMC Flats at Jalan Ban Hock here.

As with the programme for Pending, she said the upcoming sales event would be limited to the first 300 participants with the red cards.

Also present was Fama Sarawak deputy director for operations Greyston Peli.