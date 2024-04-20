Man dies, 2 passengers injured in single vehicle accident at Matang

KUCHING (April 20): A 54-year-old male driver died after he was ejected from a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in a crash at Jalan FAC Matang at 8.30pm Friday night.

Acting Padawan district police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong said the deceased, identified as Lai Nyuk Loi from Matang Jaya, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“Two other passengers seated in the back seat, a 65-year-old and 25-year-old woman, suffered multiple injuries and are currently warded at the Sarawak General Hospital,” he said when contacted today.

He said the vehicle was travelling to Kuching from Jalan Sampadi when the driver was believed to have lost control while speeding.

He said the vehicle veered off the road before crashing and flipping into the earth drain on the left side of the road after the Kampung Selang Ulu junction.

The MPV was severely damaged and the case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We are also calling for any witnesses to come forward to assist in this investigation,” he said.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, the male passenger was extricated out of the damaged vehicle by rescuers while the woman exited by herself.