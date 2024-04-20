MCMC lodges police report against Chegubard, Salim Iskandar, Papagomo over false accusations

PUTRAJAYA (April 20): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has lodged police reports against three individuals, Badrul Hisham Shaharin who is known as Chegubard, Mohamad Salim Iskandar (Salim Iskandar) and Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris (Papagomo) for making and spreading false accusations about its officers.

The commission said the reports were lodged yesterday over content uploaded by the three individuals on TikTok, Facebook and YouTube on April 17.

“The content insinuates that MCMC officers acted under instructions with political interests and were acts of power abuse,” the commission said in a statement here today.

It added that they also falsely claimed that the officers in a recorded conversation were upset with the current government and asked when the government would change.

“As a statutory body, the MCMC carries out its duties according to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 and all subsidiary laws contained within,” the commission said and categorically denied the accusations made by the three individuals. – Bernama