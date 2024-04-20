Motorcyclist, 2 pillion riders killed in self-accident at Jalan Sultan Iskandar

BINTULU (April 20): A motorcyclist and two pillion riders were killed after being thrown from their motorcycle in a self-accident at Jalan Sultan Iskandar here early Saturday morning.

According to Bintulu police chief Superintendent Nixon Joshua Ali, in the incident that happened at 4.20am, the three victims aged between 20 and 21 were confirmed dead by medical personnel at the scene.

He said based on initial investigations, the rider along with two other friends were believed to be travelling from the traffic light at Mile 2, Jalan Sultan Iskandar to Pasar Lama Bintulu.

“Upon reaching the corner near a traffic light, the rider lost control and crashed into the divider on the right and they were then thrown onto the opposite side of the road,” he said.

He added the case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Nixon also advised the public not to make any speculations regarding the case. He urged anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to come forward and contact Inspector Lydia Allan from the Bintulu traffic police station at 086-338575 or the Bintulu police operations room at 086-318304.