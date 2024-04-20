Mukah cops nab three labourers for suspected drug possession

MUKAH (April 20): Police have arrested three labourers suspected of drug possession at Jalan Mukah–Selangau on Friday (April 19).

According to Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, the suspects aged between 20 years old and 30 years old were arrested around 12.30pm in a car by the Narcotic Crime Investigation following an inspection stop.

“From the inspection, police found a small transparent package and a transparent straw tube containing crystalised substance believed to be methamphetamine or syabu both weighing 0.37 grammes. The suspected drugs were seized as case evidence,” he said in a statement today.

The trio were then brought to Mukah police headquarters and were tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

They were remanded for four days from today (April 20) until April 24 to facilitate investigation.

The case will be investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for a maximum five years imprisonment term or maximum RM100,000 fine or both upon conviction for the small transparent package; and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act which provides for a maximum two years imprisonment term and a fine not more than RM5,000 and must undergo at least two years of police supervision and not more than three years, for the transparent straw tube.