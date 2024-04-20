Nancy: Ministry already responded to Kajang case of minor suspected of injuring eight-year-old girl at babysitter’s

KUCHING (April 20): The federal Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development has already responded to a case involving an eight-year-old girl believed to have been injured by the child of her babysitter’s neighbour at a house in Kajang on April 11.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said upon receiving the information on the case, she said the ministry’s protection officer and counsellor was sent to the child.

“Usually when we receive information about a case, our trained officers and counsellors are despatched to handle the case.

“We have already responded to the case. However, there are several quarters that claimed we did not take any action which is untrue, because we have immediately responded to it and the case is now under police investigation,” she said.

She said this at a press conference held during her Majlis Ramah Mesra Bersama Kumpulan Sasar at Wisma Sabati in Petra Jaya here today.

Nancy said she is also waiting for the police investigation to determine whether elements of abandonment were involved in the case, of which her ministry will get a court order if such elements are present.

Kajang district deputy police chief Supt Mohamad Nasir Drahman yesterday confirmed the incident and stated that five individuals would be called to provide statements to facilitate the investigatioin.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 for offences of abuse or neglect of children.