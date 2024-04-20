Nancy: S’wak communities urged to set up more senior citizen activity centres

KUCHING (April 20): Local communities in Sarawak are called to set up more senior citizen activity centres (PAWEs), said Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said the total 13 PAWEs in the state would not be enough to cater for the increasing number of senior citizens.

“Usually, the centre is set up by the local community and each parliamentary constituency can have more than one PAWE.

“On the activities to cater for the senior citizens, they can differ from one place to another. One area may focus on religious activities or sporting activities, and there are centres that may cater for women’s involvement in local economy.

“That is why we encourage the setting up of more PAWEs in the state,” she said when met by reporters during her Majlis Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri Bersama Kumpulan Sasar at Wisma Sabati in Petra Jaya here today.

Nancy said grants of up to RM100,000 would be given by her ministry to centres which have been established.

“Of course, this is not done every year as this depends on their requests. If requests are not made, then we will not give (the grants),” she said.

Commenting on today’s event, she said it was attended by targeted groups of individuals in need such as those from children’s homes, PAWE and Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres.

Having expected a turnout of 3,500 attendees today, Nancy said the event was held to get to know the targeted groups as well as volunteers involved.