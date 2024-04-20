Pakan community leaders urged to help tackle IC, citizenship issues

SARIKEI (April 20): Individuals in the Pakan area, who are facing issues related to identification cards or citizenship, are encouraged to communicate with their respective community leaders.

Advisor at the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development) Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom said the community leaders must play their role in assisting the communities under their care in resolving such issues.

“We are always ready to assist citizens who have citizenship-related problems.

“Hence, we urge all the community leaders to investigate and assist those who have not obtained citizenship.

“They must prove that they are legitimate citizens of this country and also receive support from the community leaders,” said the Pakan assemblyman in his speech for the handing-over of Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds for Pakan constituency at the Pakan District Office recently.

During the ceremony, eight non-governmental organisations (NGOs) received allocations totaling over RM200,000.