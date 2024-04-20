Positive achievements prove State Government’s serious resolve to administer and develop State – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (April 20): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said positive economic achievements in the past three years showed the State Government’s serious resolve to administer and develop Sabah.

Speaking at the 2024 National Madani Aidilfitri celebrations at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said Sabah had achieved several economic successes through the five-year development blueprint – Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya.

“With these successes, I dare say that Sabah is now on the right track. Several economic indicators have shown a positive change reflecting a better future for Sabah,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the selection of Sabah as the host for the 2024 National Madani Aidilfitri celebration is not only an honour but also a recognition of the state’s multi-racial, multi-ethnic as well as a diverse cultural and religious mix all able to co-exist in harmony.

“We have a diverse set of people from all backgrounds, religions and races but we remained harmonious. We celebrate all festivals be it Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Christmas,

Chinese New Year, Deepavali and the Kaamatan Festival. This is the uniqueness and strength of Sabah,” he said.

Hajiji added the National Madani Aidilfitri celebration, attended by many from all walks of life including the nation’s top leaders can foster greater relations among the people and galvanise the spirit of unity.

“In line with the Malaysia Madani spirit and greater agenda of the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which aimed to return the country’s glory at the global stage, Sabah fully supports this struggle for the nation and the people’s prosperity.

“We in Sabah believe that racial harmony is the key to prosperity. It also contributes to peace, security and unity. A united society is a resilient society averse to negative elements that threaten to divide,” he said.