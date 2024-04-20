Psychiatric nursing home proposed to be set up in Sibu

SIBU (April 20): The chairman of the Board of Visitors to the Sibu Hospital Psychiatric Ward Peter Lau has mooted the idea of setting up a psychiatric nursing home here.

He figured that, this way, patients can learn skills to become independent.

“Perhaps a (psychiatric) nursing home can be developed so that chronic patients wouldn’t have to stay at the hospital for a long period of time.

“With minimal guidance and nurses monitoring them, patients can learn to make handicrafts, plant vegetables and more at the nursing home. Compared to staying in the hospital, they can learn to be independent there.

“This is simply a suggestion, and it depends on assistance from the government for its implementation,” said Lau when speaking to reporters after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at Sibu Hospital’s psychiatric ward, which was organised by the hospital’s Board of Visitors.

He believed this initiative will help provide a more conducive environment for these patients, and opined that if everything is left to the society, the patients may suffer a relapse.

Meanwhile, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu said the Hari Raya Aidlfitri event was about sharing and spreading love.

He also congratulated the visitors’ board for successfully organising the programme.