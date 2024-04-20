Resolve S-MM2H licence renewal issue immediately, Abd Karim tells Motac

KUCHING (April 20): The federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) must resolve the issue related to the non-renewal of licence for agents of Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) programme immediately, says state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He voiced his frustration as the bureaucratic red tape or administrative restriction might hurt the image of the country and its tourism sector in the eyes of the prospective applicants of S-MM2H.

“We must understand it is not just Malaysia that these applicants will consider for the second home programme. Countries in Southeast Asia, whether they are Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, are also trying as much as possible to encourage people from other countries to treat their country (in Southeast Asia) as their second home,” he said.

Abdul Karim was speaking to reporters after officiating at a Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event at Asajaya Sports Complex here today.

To make matters worse, he said some of the affected Sarawakian agents have already received deposits from the prospective applicants of the S-MM2H programme but their company licence could not be renewed before the applications were processed.

Thus, he hoped the federal tourism ministry could exempt Sarawak from the latest change in policy on renewing agents’ licences or to take immediate measures in resolving the non-renewal of licences nationwide as soon as possible.

As of now, Abdul Karim said over 2,000 S-MM2H applications have been approved with about 400 outstanding applications to be processed.

“That’s why I have spoken to the federal Tourism Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing to please look into this matter as soon as possible. We just cannot keep them (applicants) hanging since there are so many of them applying,” he said.

Adding on, Abdul Karim explained the S-MM2H programme has resulted in economic spin-off effects benefiting the hospitality and real estate sectors in the state, and there are at least six Sarawakian companies affected by the non-renewal of their licence so far with many more companies expected to be affected.

He also pointed out that Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been made aware of the issue.

Besides, he said, he personally chaired the monthly meeting together with the state immigration department in screening the applicants of the S-MM2H programme and only genuine applicants who consider Sarawak as their second home will be approved.

“You must see that those coming here to Sarawak are not problematic people. Those who want to come in because of vices or those coming in for money laundering, we don’t want that kind.

“We want genuine applications from those who want to treat Malaysia or Sarawak as their second home,” he said.

Among those present during the Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event was Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang.

Yesterday, Tiong said his ministry is in the midst of vetting and regulating agents of the MM2H programme nationwide and all agents have to re-register their businesses through the channels provided according to the set conditions once their licence expired.

Tiong reasoned he received complaints that some agents charged exorbitant fees to assist prospective clients apply for the programme and some of them could not get their money back after their application was rejected.