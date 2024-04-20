Sarawak Heart Centre raises alarm on rising number of young adults requiring dialysis

KUCHING (April 20): The rising incidence of kidney failure among individuals as young as in their 20s, to a point that they require dialysis, is a matter of grave concern, says Sarawak Heart Centre director Dr Mohd Asri Riffin.

He revealed that the centre has installed a total of 20 dialysis machines, noting a discernible pattern wherein a considerable portion of patients requiring dialysis are under the age of 30.

“Typically, we operate in three shifts per day providing dialysis treatment three times a week for each patient.

“It’s concerning to note that even individuals in their 20s and 30s require dialysis,” he said.

In revealing this concerning trend, Dr Mohd Asri emphasised various contributing factors such as dietary habits and genetic predispositions.

“There may be underlying kidney conditions that manifest from childhood, such as congenital nephrotic syndrome, which could increase the risk of kidney failure later in life,” he added.

Dr Mohd Asri shared this with reporters when met after attending the ‘Open Day and Health Carnival’ organised by Cyberjaya College Kuching at its premises here today.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Mohd Asri emphasised that cardiovascular diseases continue to pose a significant concern as being one of the leading causes of death, not only in Sarawak but also throughout Malaysia.

Referring to a study conducted in 2020, he pointed out that 17 per cent of the 18,515 recorded deaths in the country that year were attributed to heart-related diseases.

This statistic underscores the critical importance of implementing proactive health measures to address and mitigate the impact of cardiovascular illnesses.

“Healthy eating habits, emotional wellbeing, and physical activity play crucial roles in preventing diseases including kidney ailments,” he added.

The event provided a platform to promote educational pathways while raising awareness regarding health-related challenges and opportunities.