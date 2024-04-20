Sarawak’s longest boulevard to be built in Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (April 20): A boulevard spanning two kilometres in length and 26 metres in width will be constructed in Kota Samarahan to host future major events, said Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Touted to be the longest boulevard in Sarawak, he said construction would begin this year once the tendering process is completed.

He noted that the boulevard would be constructed from the roundabout near the Al-Muttaqin Mosque all the way to the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council headquarters, with the cost of over RM100 million.

“All this while, major events such as celebrations for national day or the Yang di-Pertua Sarawak’s birthday are held at Padang Merdeka at Kuching city centre but the area seems to be small.

“Whenever we have a parade there, the entire area will be congested. Thus, we need a bigger space to reduce congestion at that location,” Abdul Karim told a press conference after officiating at a Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event at Asajaya Sports Complex here today.

He said the construction is expected to be completed within two and a half years, and it was necessary for the state government to begin planning for the project early by identifying a suitable site for the long boulevard.

He added that the project would be divided into several phases.

Moreover, Abdul Karim said various facilities would be made available along the boulevard to serve as the perfect spot for families or students from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) or Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) to gather, while various types of trees would also be planted there.

“Any big city in the world will have that kind of boulevard for programmes to be held in the city,” he said, referring to the Tiananmen Square in China and the Keshavarz Boulevard in Iran.

On a separate matter, Abdul Karim said there is also a plan to host the annual Sarawak Regatta at Telaga Air instead of the Kuching Waterfront in the future to avoid causing congestion in the city centre.