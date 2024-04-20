Sarikei District Council shuts down illegal dumping site at old ferry point

SARIKEI (April 20): The Sarikei District Council (MDS) has closed off access to a site frequently used for illegal dumping using a barrier at the old ferry point here.

Its chairman councillor Wong Zee Yeng said that despite various efforts to stop illegal dumping at the area, some irresponsible parties continue to do so.

“We have installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on May 16 last year, erected warning notice boards, provided Roll-on Roll-off (RoRo) bins, conducted awareness programmes on solid waste management, and cleaned the area.

“The council has allocated a large budget for cleaning work. However, all these efforts hit a dead end as the RoRo bins were burnt twice last year and the CCTV cameras were stolen two days after being installed,” said Wong to the media today when conducting a site visit with several MDS members as well as representatives from Sarikei Fishing Club.

The area has been privately owned since last year but the council continues to carry out cleaning work at the site despite it being privately owned.

He said that illegal dumping or dumping in unauthorised areas can only be stopped if the community works together with the council in addressing the issue.

He added that cleanliness is a collective effort and not the work of the council alone.

Wong called on the public for help to combat illegal dumping activities to capture and share photos and videos of such activities to the relevant authorities.

Complaints or reports can be sent via email to [email protected].

Meanwhile, after conducting the site visit, Wong symbolically handed over the keys to the barrier to the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Station, the Sarikei Civil Defence Department (APM), the Sarikei Fishing Club, and representatives of the landowners.

“Thanks to the Sarikei Fishing Club for their support in cleaning up the illegal dumping site and to the landowners for granting MDS permission to install iron barriers at the access route,” Wong added.

Also present during the site visit were MDS deputy chairman councillor Misiah Abu Seman, secretary Sait Enggang, Sarikei Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin, APM representative KPL (PA) Mazlan Gapar, Sarikei Fishing Club representative Michael Wong, and Councillor Muhammad Marzidi.