Scoot’s Singapore-Sibu flight on June 5 changed to more convenient time at 12.35pm

SIBU (April 20): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman, Wong Ching Yong, brought the good news that Scoot Airlines had adjusted its flight schedule for the Singapore-Sibu route.

He said the first Scoot flight for the Singapore-Sibu route originally scheduled to take off at 5.25am on June 5 had been changed to 12.35pm on the same day.

Wong shared this news through a statement yesterday, where he thanked Scoot for its flexible handling of flight schedules, especially its willingness to listen to the needs of Sibu folk.

“I hope that the new flight time will be permanently fixed, and I also believe that changing the departure time to 12.35pm will bring more stable passenger volume to Sibu.

“At the same time, I hope that Scoot’s direct flights on the Singapore/Sibu route will not only facilitate the return of Sibu travellers and drive local tourism development, but also enhance exchanges and cooperation between Singapore and Sibu in trade, education, medical care, culture, and so on.”

Scoot announced in early March this year that it would open a new route from Singapore/Sibu three times a week starting June 5.

On the original departure time from Singapore at 5.25am, Wong believed that the flight time was not friendly and inconvenient, especially for the elderly and children, which prompted him to request Scoots to make adjustments on March 10.

“If the flight takes off at 5.25am, it means that passengers have to arrive at Changi Airport at around 3am to wait.

“As such, passengers may have to stay overnight in a hotel near the airport, and incur an additional accommodation fee of hundreds of ringgit.

“Whether it is for locals returning home from Sibu to Singapore or tourists coming to us, a more friendly flight time is necessary. I am glad that Scoot has heard our voice.”

Having checked with Scoot’s website, Wong noted that the one-way Singapore-Sibu trip on June 5 cost RM1,760.52, which he said was not cheap.

He specially thanked SUPP deputy president, Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who is Sarawak Transport Minister, for his care and concern for the direct flight route from Singapore to Sibu, including the painstaking efforts in the entire communication, negotiations and arrangement process with Scoot.