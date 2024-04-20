S’wak Agriculture Dept aims to register 40,000 farmers with e-Tani by year-end

SIBU (April 20): The Department of Agriculture Sarawak aims to register a total of 40,000 farmers and planters to their e-Tani system this year.

Agriculture Department Sarawak director Dominic Chunggat said in this effort, each agricultural officer is required to register 1,000 farmers into the e-Tani system with every general manager of the Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) given the same objective.

“Thus far, PPK and agricultural officers were able to register 781 farmers and planters. Although the number is far from our target, we have promised to provide more training to field the staff so they can better understand how to help the farmers register online,” he said.

Dominic said this during a meeting with the PPK organised by the Farmers’ Institute Division of the Department of Agriculture Sarawak at New World Suites here on Friday.

He said that 12 senior agriculture officers from Kuching and Limbang agreed to register farmers and planters to the e-Tani system and are making an effort to provide training to these farmers.

He added that the efforts are aligned with the aspirations of the state government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Also present at the event was Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

Meanwhile, he spoke on the 100th anniversary of the Department of Agriculture Sarawak as it was established in 1924.

“In conjunction with the 100th anniversary, more than 15 activities have been lined up starting with the Agrofest that was held a few days ago,” he said.