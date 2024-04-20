S’wak Transport Ministry to meet Miri Road Safety Council to investigate cause of all traffic accidents in district

MIRI (April 20): The Sarawak Transport Ministry has called on a meeting with the Miri Road Safety Council to look into all traffic accident cases here and investigate their causes to that remedial actions can be taken, said its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said when he heard about the recent fatal crash involving a father and son on Tuesday, he immediately called the Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu to investigate the case accordingly.

“Investigation is ongoing and once completed they will see what the actual cause of the accident, and take remedial actions,” he told reporters when met after the DUN Senadin Community Programme at Kampung Pangkalan Lutong here today.

The father was killed on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry undertaking landscape maintenance works for Miri City Council at 2.32pm on Jalan Airport Miri on April 16.

The 12-year-old son died two days later while being treated at the Miri Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

“We are very concerned. As I’ve said during our road safety campaign, we would like to remind all road users to be cautious on the road.

“For road construction or works, the contractor must have sufficient road signages and so on,” Lee added.

He pointed out that based on police statistics and traffic reports, 85 per cent of accident cases were due to human factors, followed by other factors such as weather and road conditions.

“We need to look into all this. The Miri Division Road Safety Council will call for a meeting and get all the reports on all accidents that are happening within the Miri division.

“At the same time, I will also be meeting up with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety soon, and will request a study to be carried out on all road accidents happening in Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee also conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased from the fatal father-son accident.