S’wakian ‘Kilat Boy’ trains with Philippine world champ to prep for WBC (VIDEO)

KUCHING (April 20): Sarawakian boxing sensation Daeloniel McDelon Bong has much to gain from sparring with two championship belt-holder Herlan Sixto Gomez from the Philippines.

The state’s boxing star, popularly known as “Kilat Boy”, engaged Herlan in a sparring session at the boxing elite training centre at the Sarawak Stadium today and was happy with what the Filipino world champion had to offer.

“He is a good boxer and I have learned much from him in terms of tactics and techniques in today’s sparring session, and I believe I can gain more from him in the coming sparring sessions.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to train with a great and fast-paced boxer like Herlan,” Daeloniel told reporters after the sparring session, which was witnessed by permanent secretary to Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Morshidi Fredrick, Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (SABA) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo and Sarawak Sukma XXI boxing team manager Jamal Shaikh Abdullah.

Herlan was brought in together with coach Reynaldo Inocian from the Philippines by SABA to help Daeloniel prepare for the World Boxing Championship (WBC) Asia Silver Super Bantamweight Championship that will be held at the Petra Jaya Multipurpose Stadium on May 11.

He is the holder of WBC Asia Continental Champion (Bantamweight) and ABF Asia Champion (Bantamweight) belts.

“I will be making full use of the opportunity for us to spar and train together. I have been training every day with two sessions since before Hari Raya.

“I have been training with coach Reynaldo since Monday and my stamina and fitness has improved a lot,” he said.

On how he rated his opponent from Thailand Yutthichai Wannawong in the WBC Asia Silver Super Bantamweight Championship fight on May 11, Daeloniel said he had been studying the Thai’s boxing tactics and techniques.

“I think he is a good boxer and more experienced, he has his capabilities and I expect him to give a good fight,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rahman admitted that SABA is committed to ensure that the preparation for Daeloniel to face the championship is going smoothly.

“SABA is using its own initiative to bring in Herlan to train with Kilat Boy,” he said.